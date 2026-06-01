In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range and Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Range
|250-315 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|19.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-