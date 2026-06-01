Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago ev [2022-2026] Urban cruiser Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Range 250-315 km/charge - Mileage - 17 to 18.7 kmpl Battery Capacity 19.2 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1462 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range and Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.