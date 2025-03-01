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Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range and Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago ev [2022-2026] Rumion
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Range250-315 km/charge-
Mileage-20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Battery Capacity19.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1462 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Steering Controls
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Charging Time
2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack-
Battery Capacity
19.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63 seconds-
Driving Range
250 km923 km
Motor Power
45 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
60 bhp, 110 Nm-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Rear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbersTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)Macpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14185 / 65 R15
Length
3769 mm4460 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm2740 mm
Height
1536 mm1690 mm
Width
1677 mm1735 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Bootspace
240 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
--
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
-No
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
--
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Interior Colours
Premium Light Grey & Black Interior-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,44,58311,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,0009,79,000
RTO
9,00081,160
Insurance
36,08351,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,15323,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Videos

With the Tiago EV, Tata Motors now has an electric car in SUV, sedan as well as hatchback body-type vehicles. The Tiago EV is expected to bolster Tata Motors' lead in the EV segment which it dominates with more than 80 per cent market share.
Tata Tiago EV: First Look
1 Oct 2022
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
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Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
21 Jan 2023
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