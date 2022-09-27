HT Auto
Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV

Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
XE Medium Range
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63 seconds12.63
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery packPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
60 bhp 110 Nm74 bhp 170 Nm
Driving Range
250 Km306
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
19.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats26 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,03,33512,39,825
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,00011,99,000
RTO
16,0006,230
Insurance
37,83534,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,41626,648
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Pricing will hold the key for eC3, Citroen’s first electric car in India, as it aims to take on the Tata Tiago EV as key rival. But how is it drive? Here is a quick track test review of the latest electric vehicle heading for Indian shores.

Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?

