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Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago ev [2022-2026] Tigor ev
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range250-315 km/charge315 km/charge
Battery Capacity19.2 kWh26 kWh
Charging Time2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Ac Controls
Side Mirror Glass
Knob Selector
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Charging Time
2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery packPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Battery Capacity
19.2 kWh26 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63 seconds12.63 seconds
Driving Range
250 km315 km
Motor Power
45 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
60 bhp, 110 Nm74 bhp, 170 Nm
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbersTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)Independent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14175 / 65 R14
Length
3769 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm2450 mm
Height
1536 mm1532 mm
Width
1677 mm1677 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
240 litres316 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNot Applicable
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteNo
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontNo
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
--
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Premium Light Grey & Black InteriorLight Grey & Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,44,58312,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,00012,49,000
RTO
9,00010,730
Insurance
36,08335,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,15327,843
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors is planning to upgrade the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Nexon EV as 'acti.ev' vehicles
Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV to get modernised as 'acti.ev' vehicles
24 Jan 2024
The Tiago does not get any mechanical changes for 2026.
Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift 2026 LIVE Launch: Prices, Features, Range, Paddle Shifters, 360 Camera & More
28 May 2026
Tata Tigor EV goes up against sibling Nexon EV in the Indian electric vehicle market. Looking at creating inroads in the private PV EV space, can this battery-powered car change perceptions?
2021 Tata Tigor EV first drive review: Splashy drive in 'affordable' package
13 Dec 2023
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a plethora of new features.
Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Variant-wise price, battery, features explained
29 May 2026
Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%
2 Jun 2023
Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications
1 Jun 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

With the Tiago EV, Tata Motors now has an electric car in SUV, sedan as well as hatchback body-type vehicles. The Tiago EV is expected to bolster Tata Motors' lead in the EV segment which it dominates with more than 80 per cent market share.
Tata Tiago EV: First Look
1 Oct 2022
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
21 Dec 2022
Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
21 Jan 2023
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
8 Sept 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings.
Made-in-India Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings
31 Aug 2021
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