In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|250-315 km/charge
|315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|19.2 kWh
|26 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)