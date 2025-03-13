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Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Tata Tiago NRG, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range and Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago ev [2022-2026] Tiago nrg
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Range250-315 km/charge-
Mileage-20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity19.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1199 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Charging Time
2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1.2L Revotron
Battery Capacity
19.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63 seconds-
Driving Range
250 km703 Km
Motor Power
45 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
60 bhp, 110 Nm-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbersSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14175 / 60 R15
Length
3769 mm3802 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm2400 mm
Height
1536 mm1537 mm
Width
1677 mm1677 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
240 litres242 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackPiano Black
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
-Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
No8
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
-7 inch
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Premium Light Grey & Black InteriorCharcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,44,5838,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,0007,19,990
RTO
9,00059,399
Insurance
36,08340,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,15317,633
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds

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Latest Videos

With the Tiago EV, Tata Motors now has an electric car in SUV, sedan as well as hatchback body-type vehicles. The Tiago EV is expected to bolster Tata Motors' lead in the EV segment which it dominates with more than 80 per cent market share.
Tata Tiago EV: First Look
1 Oct 2022
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Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
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