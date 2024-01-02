Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsTiago vs Virtus

Tata Tiago vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2024 when choosing between the Tata Tiago and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Tiago
Tata Tiago
XE
₹5.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹11.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 L-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
693873 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.819.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,26,42512,94,927
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,90011,21,900
RTO
31,3961,24,190
Insurance
34,62948,337
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,46427,833

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tiagonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.6 - 8.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tiago vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Tata Altroz1199.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tiagonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.6 - 8.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Altroz vs Tiago

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Toyota Innova Crysta

    • Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Electric cars are inevitable and while there are a few worthy options in India, the penetration of battery-powered four-wheeled mobility options remains quite low.
    Tesla on top but is it time for Indian carmakers to accelerate EV ambitions?
    2 Jan 2024
    Volkswagen is offering the new colour theme on the Topline trims of the Taigun and Virtus at the same price.
    Volkswagen launches Taigun and Virtus with new Deep Black Pearl colour theme
    5 Dec 2023
    Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs have secured five star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests and Bharat NCAP becoming two of the safest cars in India.
    Year Ender 2023: Cars for India that passed GNCAP crash test with flying colours
    26 Dec 2023
    The 2 per cent price hike affects all Volkswagen models sold in India
    Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan to get more expensive from January 1, 2024
    12 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with two models - Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Tiago EV, launched in September, will go on sale from next year.
    Five reasons why Tata leads electric vehicle segment in India
    7 Nov 2022
    The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
    From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
    Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
    21 Dec 2022
    Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
    Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
    21 Jan 2023
    View all
     