In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tiago and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiago
|Vento
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 4.69 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3