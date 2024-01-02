Saved Articles

Tata Tiago vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2024 when choosing between the Tata Tiago and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Tiago
Tata Tiago
XE
₹5.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 L1.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
693905
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.818.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,26,42511,98,700
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,90010,49,000
RTO
31,3961,11,290
Insurance
34,62937,910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,46425,764

