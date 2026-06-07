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Tata Tiago vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tiago and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago Polo
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 4.69 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage-16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Tiago
Tata Tiago
Smart Petrol Manual
₹4.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 NA Revotron1.0L MPI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring Mounted on Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Independent Lower wishbone, McPherson (Dual Path) Strut TypeMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13175 / 70 R14
Length
3813 mm3971
Wheelbase
2400 mm2469
Height
1535 mm1469
Width
1684 mm1682
Bootspace
447 L280
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres45
Features
Tow Away Alert
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Average Speed
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3 Years4
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Kms100000
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Front & RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityNo
Speakers
6 SpeakersNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags: Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,28,1107,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
4,69,9906,27,000
RTO
26,30050,190
Insurance
31,32030,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,35115,220
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride qualityManoeuvrable in city trafficSharp Exterior

Cons

Underpowered engineThe quality of 360 degree cameraFixed headrests for all passengers

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