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Tata Tiago vs Toyota Urban Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tiago and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago Urban cruiser
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 4.69 Lakhs₹ 8.5 Lakhs
Mileage-17 to 18.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Tiago
Tata Tiago
Smart Petrol Manual
₹4.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Mid Grade MT
₹8.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Tiago Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 NA RevotronK15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring Mounted on Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent Lower wishbone, McPherson (Dual Path) Strut TypeMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13205 / 60 R16
Length
3813 mm3995
Wheelbase
2400 mm2500
Height
1535 mm1640
Width
1684 mm1790
Bootspace
447 L328
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres48
Features
Tow Away Alert
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Average Speed
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3 Years3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Kms100000
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front & RearCentre
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6 Speakers4
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags: Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,28,1109,83,483
Ex-Showroom Price
4,69,9908,72,500
RTO
26,30064,350
Insurance
31,32046,133
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,35121,138
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride qualityManoeuvrable in city trafficSharp Exterior

Cons

Underpowered engineThe quality of 360 degree cameraFixed headrests for all passengers

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