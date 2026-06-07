In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tiago and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiago
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 4.69 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4