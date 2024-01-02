Saved Articles

Tata Tiago vs Toyota Rumion

In 2024 when choosing between the Tata Tiago and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Tiago
Tata Tiago
XE
₹5.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 L-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
693923 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.820.51 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,26,42511,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,90010,29,000
RTO
31,3961,14,900
Insurance
34,62951,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,46425,713

    Latest News

    Electric cars are inevitable and while there are a few worthy options in India, the penetration of battery-powered four-wheeled mobility options remains quite low.
    Tesla on top but is it time for Indian carmakers to accelerate EV ambitions?
    2 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors is planning a price hike for its entire range of passenger vehicles including electric cars from January 2024.
    Tiago to Safari: Tata cars in India set to be costlier from this date
    28 Nov 2023
    All in the family: A customer's Tiago EV gets a charge next to elder sibling Nexon EV Max. Multiple charge points at most locations ensures minimal wait times.
    Employees of Tata Power in Delhi-NCR to be offered incentives to switch to EVs
    28 Nov 2023
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor will set-up its third manufacturing facility in India and will invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,300 crore for the new plant in Karnataka
    Toyota to set up third manufacturing plant in India with 3,300 crore investment, production to start in 2026
    21 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with two models - Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Tiago EV, launched in September, will go on sale from next year.
    Five reasons why Tata leads electric vehicle segment in India
    7 Nov 2022
    The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
    From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
    Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
    21 Dec 2022
    Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
    Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
    21 Jan 2023
