Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsTiago vs Tigor EV

Tata Tiago vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Tiago
Tata Tiago
XE
₹5.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 LPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
693306
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,26,42512,39,825
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,90011,99,000
RTO
31,3966,230
Insurance
34,62934,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,46426,648

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tiagonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.6 - 8.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tiago vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Tata Altroz1199.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tiagonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.6 - 8.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Altroz vs Tiago

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Toyota Innova Crysta

    • Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Ola Electric has announced the roll out MoveOS 4 software OTA update for its customers. This is the third major software update the electric two-wheeler manufacturer will roll out within two years.
    Ola MoveOS 4 launched with Ola Maps, anti-theft alert and more
    18 Jan 2024
    Tata Punch EV has been launched in India at a pricing range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    From six airbags to a 360-degree camera: Tata Punch EV safety features detailed
    18 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors plans to introduce four more electric cars this year after the Punch EV made its debut. The upcoming electric cars from Tata will include Harrier EV, Curvv, EV, Sierra EV and Altroz EV.
    With Punch EV, Tata Motors aims big growth in electric car segment. Four more to launch this year
    18 Jan 2024
    The BYD Explorer 1 set sail on its inaugural voyage and will deployed to transport company car models across international waters.
    BYD, world's top EV maker, unveils mammoth cargo carrier to beat shipping blues
    18 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     