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HomeCompare CarsTiago vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Tata Tiago vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tiago and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 4.69 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250-315 km/charge
Mileage--
Battery Capacity-19.2 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

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Tiago
Tata Tiago
Smart Petrol Manual
₹4.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Tiago Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 NA RevotronPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring Mounted on Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Front Suspension
Independent Lower wishbone, McPherson (Dual Path) Strut TypeIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13175 / 65 R14
Length
3813 mm3769 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm2400 mm
Height
1535 mm1536 mm
Width
1684 mm1677 mm
Bootspace
447 L240 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres-
Features
Tow Away Alert
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Shift Indicator
GearNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Power Windows
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
YesInternal
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
3 Years3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Kms125000
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Front & RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityNo
Speakers
6 SpeakersNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags: Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,28,1108,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
4,69,9907,99,000
RTO
26,3009,000
Insurance
31,32036,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,35118,153
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride qualityManoeuvrable in city trafficSharp Exterior

Cons

Underpowered engineThe quality of 360 degree cameraFixed headrests for all passengers

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  News

Latest Videos

With the Tiago EV, Tata Motors now has an electric car in SUV, sedan as well as hatchback body-type vehicles. The Tiago EV is expected to bolster Tata Motors' lead in the EV segment which it dominates with more than 80 per cent market share.
Tata Tiago EV: First Look
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