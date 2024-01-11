Saved Articles

Tata Safari vs Volkswagen T-Roc

In 2024 when choosing between the Tata Safari and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Safari
Tata Safari
₹16.19 Lakhs*
T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
1.5 TSI
₹21.35 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
815 Km1053.15
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.3 kmpl17.85
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
Single ZoneTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,31,76024,51,787
Ex-Showroom Price
16,19,00021,35,000
RTO
2,18,3752,24,230
Insurance
93,88592,057
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,52152,698

