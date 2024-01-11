In 2024 when choosing between the Tata Safari and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Tata Safari and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Safari Price starts at Rs 16.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Safari: 1956 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less