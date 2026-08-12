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Tata Safari vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Safari and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Safari Price starts at Rs. 13.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Safari: 1498 cc engine, 14.5 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Safari vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Safari Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 13.29 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage14.5 to 16.3 kmpl19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1498 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Safari
Tata Safari
Smart Petrol MT
₹13.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Safari Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
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Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
Hyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi Engine1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 5000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 60 R17
Length
4668 mm4365 mm
Wheelbase
2741 mm2600 mm
Height
1795 mm1645 mm
Width
1922 mm1795 mm
Bootspace
420 litres373 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlAutomatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No2
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)Not Tested
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Ash GreyBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,37,33412,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
13,29,00011,31,000
RTO
1,44,9001,25,730
Insurance
62,93412,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,04327,281
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Decent styling updates on the outsideMuch more premium cabin than before

Cons

No AWD or petrol engine option

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Latest Car & Bike News

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  News

Latest Videos

The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
15 Oct 2023
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
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Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
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Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
17 Jan 2023
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
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