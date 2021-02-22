|Engine Type
|2.0 L Kryotec
|1.2L Revotron Petrol
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|807
|703
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|11.65
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.14
|20.09
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Separate Zone, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|No
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents on Pillars
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹17,67,524
|₹7,97,796
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹14,99,400
|₹7,09,400
|RTO
|₹1,94,375
|₹56,608
|Insurance
|₹73,249
|₹31,288
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹37,990
|₹17,147