In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Safari [2021-2023] and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Safari [2021-2023] vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Vento
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3