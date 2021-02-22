Saved Articles

Tata Safari [2021-2023] vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2023 when choosing among the Tata Safari [2021-2023] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
S Hybrid
₹15.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
807-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.65-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm122 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
16.1427.97 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm91 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1490 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on PillarsVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,67,52417,48,232
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,40015,11,000
RTO
1,94,3751,67,100
Insurance
73,24969,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,99037,576

