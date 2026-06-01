Safari [2021-2023] vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Safari [2021-2023] Urban cruiser Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 14.99 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1956 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Safari [2021-2023] and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.