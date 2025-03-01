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HomeCompare CarsSafari [2021-2023] vs Rumion

Tata Safari [2021-2023] vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Safari [2021-2023] and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Safari [2021-2023] vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Safari [2021-2023] Rumion
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 16.1 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1956 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Safari [2021-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Steering Controls
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
807923 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.65-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.14-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
11.65.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
235 / 70 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil SpringTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll BarMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 70 R16185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
205-
Length
46614460 mm
Wheelbase
27412740 mm
Kerb Weight
1825-
Height
17861690 mm
Width
18941735 mm
Bootspace
447-
No of Seating Rows
33
Seating Capacity
77 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5045 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & Third4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
OptionalNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Grey / Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,67,52411,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,4009,79,000
RTO
1,94,37581,160
Insurance
73,24951,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,99023,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Toyota registers 13% growth in February FY25 sales backed by Innova, Fortuner, Rumion
1 Mar 2025
The Tata Safari EV has been spotted testing for the first time ahead of its expected festive-season launch.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time
2 Jun 2026
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Toyota Rumion becomes affordable: Here's how
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The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
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The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
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Latest Videos

The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
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Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
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21 Dec 2023
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Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
18 Oct 2023
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