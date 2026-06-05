In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Safari [2021-2023] and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Safari [2021-2023] vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4