In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Safari [2021-2023] and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Safari [2021-2023] vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)