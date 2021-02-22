Saved Articles

Tata Safari [2021-2023] vs Tata Tigor

In 2023 when choosing between the Tata Safari [2021-2023] and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XE
₹5.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 L KryotecRevotron 1.2 L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
807711
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.65-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.1420.3
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,67,5246,22,603
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,4005,64,900
RTO
1,94,37529,546
Insurance
73,24927,657
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,99013,382

