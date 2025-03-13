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HomeCompare CarsSafari [2021-2023] vs Tiago NRG

Tata Safari [2021-2023] vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Safari [2021-2023] and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Safari [2021-2023] vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Safari [2021-2023] Tiago nrg
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 16.1 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity1956 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Safari [2021-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec1.2L Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
807703 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.65-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.1420.09 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
11.64.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 70 R16175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil SpringSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll BarIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 70 R16175 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
205181 mm
Length
46613802 mm
Wheelbase
27412400 mm
Kerb Weight
18251006 kg
Height
17861537 mm
Width
18941677 mm
Bootspace
447242 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5035 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackPiano Black
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & ThirdFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
Optional-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Grey / BlackCharcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,67,5248,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,4007,19,990
RTO
1,94,37559,399
Insurance
73,24940,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,99017,633
Expert Rating
-

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