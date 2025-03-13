In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Safari [2021-2023] and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Safari [2021-2023] vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3