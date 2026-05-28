Safari [2021-2023] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Safari [2021-2023] Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 14.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 1956 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Safari [2021-2023] and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.