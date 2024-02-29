In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Volkswagen Virtus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3 and Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 11.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT.
Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh.
Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch ev
|Virtus
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.56 Lakhs
|Range
|315-421 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-