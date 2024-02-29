In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Volkswagen Virtus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Volkswagen Virtus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3 and Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 11.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Punch EV vs Virtus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev Virtus Brand Tata Volkswagen Price ₹ 10.99 Lakhs ₹ 11.56 Lakhs Range 315-421 km/charge - Mileage - 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl Battery Capacity 25 kWh - Engine Capacity - 999 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -