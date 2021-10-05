Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev [2024-2026] Vento Brand Tata Volkswagen Price ₹ 9.99 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Range 315-421 km/charge - Mileage - 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Battery Capacity 25 kWh - Engine Capacity - 999 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] and Volkswagen Vento, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3 and Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.