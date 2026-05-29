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Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3 and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev [2024-2026] Taigun
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Range315-421 km/charge-
Mileage-18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Battery Capacity25 kWh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Punch EV [2024-2026]
Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]
Smart 3.3
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear View
Left Side View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
25 kWh-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
315 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
13.5 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
80 bhp, 114 Nm-
Charging Time
3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R15205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock AbsorberRear twist beam
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R15205/60 R16
Length
3857 mm1760 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Wheelbase
2445 mm2651 mm
Height
1633 mm1612 mm
Width
1742 mm4221 mm
Bootspace
366 litres385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres50 Litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Display
No7" Touch Screen
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black / White-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,49,57712,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00010,99,900
RTO
11,0001,20,620
Insurance
39,07739,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,55927,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish front face designPlenty of features in the cabinDecent range

Cons

Space in the rear is still limitedShould have had more unique design highlight at the back

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