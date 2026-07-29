In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] and Volkswagen Polo, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3 and Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Polo
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Range
|315-421 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-