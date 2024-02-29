In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3 and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Punch EV vs Yaris Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev Yaris Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 10.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Range 315-421 km/charge - Mileage - 17.1 kmpl Battery Capacity 25 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1496 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -