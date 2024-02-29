In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT.
Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh.
Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch ev
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Range
|315-421 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-