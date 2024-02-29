In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Punch EV vs Urban Cruiser Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev Urban cruiser Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 10.99 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Range 315-421 km/charge - Mileage - 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Battery Capacity 25 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1462 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -