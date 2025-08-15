In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Range
|315-421 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-