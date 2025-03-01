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Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3 and Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev [2024-2026] Rumion
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Range315-421 km/charge-
Mileage-20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Battery Capacity25 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1462 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Punch EV [2024-2026]
Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]
Smart 3.3
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Right Side View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
25 kWh-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
315 Km923 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
13.5 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
80 bhp, 114 Nm-
Charging Time
3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock AbsorberTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R15185 / 65 R15
Length
3857 mm4460 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Wheelbase
2445 mm2740 mm
Height
1633 mm1690 mm
Width
1742 mm1735 mm
Bootspace
366 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
No-
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black / White-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,49,57711,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,0009,79,000
RTO
11,00081,160
Insurance
39,07751,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,55923,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish front face designPlenty of features in the cabinDecent range

Cons

Space in the rear is still limitedShould have had more unique design highlight at the back

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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