In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3, Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|315-421 km/charge
|839 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|25 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-