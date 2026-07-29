Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev [2024-2026] Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 9.99 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Range 315-421 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 25 kWh - Engine Capacity - 2694 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Charging Time 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3 and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.