In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3 and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Range
|315-421 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|25 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-