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HomeCompare CarsPunch EV [2024-2026] vs Innova Crysta

Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Toyota Innova Crysta

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3 and Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Innova Crysta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev [2024-2026] Innova crysta
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 19.72 Lakhs
Range315-421 km/charge-
Mileage-9 kmpl
Battery Capacity25 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2393 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Punch EV [2024-2026]
Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]
Smart 3.3
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Seats
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
25 kWh-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
315 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
13.5 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
80 bhp, 114 Nm-
Charging Time
3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R15205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R15205 / 65 R16
Length
3857 mm4735 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Wheelbase
2445 mm2750 mm
Height
1633 mm1795 mm
Width
1742 mm1830 mm
Bootspace
366 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres65 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
One Touch - Up
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
No6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoHD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black / White-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,49,57723,42,498
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00019,72,000
RTO
11,0002,62,500
Insurance
39,0771,07,498
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,55950,349
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish front face designPlenty of features in the cabinDecent range

Cons

Space in the rear is still limitedShould have had more unique design highlight at the back

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Punch EV scored 5 out of 5 star rating in the crash test.
Tata Punch EV Facelift scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test
29 Jul 2026
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2026 Toyota Innova Crysta vs Old model: What changed in the updated MPV?
5 Jun 2026
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The Tata Punch EV supports 65 kW DC fast charging, enabling 20–80% in 26 minutes.
Tata Punch EV Facelift bookings open
25 Feb 2026
The updated Toyota Innova Crysta has started arriving at dealerships with revised styling and feature additions.
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19 Jun 2026
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11 Aug 2026
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Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
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