In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3 and Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Range
|315-421 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-