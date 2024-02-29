In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Toyota Glanza, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3 and Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E.
Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh.
Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV vs Glanza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch ev
|Glanza
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 6.86 Lakhs
|Range
|315-421 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-