Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3 and Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Punch EV vs Glanza Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev Glanza Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 10.99 Lakhs ₹ 6.86 Lakhs Range 315-421 km/charge - Mileage - 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl Battery Capacity 25 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1197 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -