In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Punch EV and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Punch EV and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE.
Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh.
Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kwh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV vs Tigor EV Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch ev
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Range
|315-421 km/charge
|315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|25 kWh
|26 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hrs