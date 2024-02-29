Saved Articles

Tata Punch EV vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Punch EV and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

Punch EV vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev Tigor ev
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 10.99 Lakhs₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Range315-421 km/charge315 km/charge
Battery Capacity25 kWh26 kwh
Charging Time-8 Hrs
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
25 kWh-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
315 Km306
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
13.5 seconds12.63
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
80 bhp 114 Nm74 bhp 170 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,58,09812,39,825
Ex-Showroom Price
10,98,99911,99,000
RTO
12,0006,230
Insurance
46,59934,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,89226,648
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish front face designPlenty of features in the cabinDecent range

Cons

Space in the rear is still limitedShould have had more unique design highlight at the back

