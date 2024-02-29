In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Punch EV and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Punch EV and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Punch EV vs Tigor EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev Tigor ev Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 10.99 Lakhs ₹ 11.99 Lakhs Range 315-421 km/charge 315 km/charge Battery Capacity 25 kWh 26 kwh Charging Time - 8 Hrs