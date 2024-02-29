In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Tata Tigor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Tata Tigor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3 and Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Punch EV vs Tigor Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev Tigor Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 10.99 Lakhs ₹ 6.3 Lakhs Range 315-421 km/charge - Mileage - 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl Battery Capacity 25 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1199 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -