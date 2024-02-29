In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Punch EV and Tata Tiago EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Punch EV and Tata Tiago EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3, Tata Tiago EV Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE Medium Range.
Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh.
Tiago EV gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kwh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV vs Tiago EV Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch ev
|Tiago ev
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Range
|315-421 km/charge
|250 - 315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|25 kWh
|19.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|-