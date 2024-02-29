In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Punch EV and Tata Tiago EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Punch EV and Tata Tiago EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3, Tata Tiago EV Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE Medium Range. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Tiago EV gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Punch EV vs Tiago EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev Tiago ev Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 10.99 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range 315-421 km/charge 250 - 315 km/charge Battery Capacity 25 kWh 19.2 kwh Charging Time - -