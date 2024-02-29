In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3 and Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Punch EV vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch ev Safari [2021-2023] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 10.99 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range 315-421 km/charge - Mileage - 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Battery Capacity 25 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1956 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -