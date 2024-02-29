In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3 and Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE.
Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh.
Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch ev
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|315-421 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-