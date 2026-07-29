In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] and Tata Safari, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3 and Tata Safari Price starts at Rs. 13.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Safari: 1498 cc engine, 14.5 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch EV [2024-2026] vs Safari Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Safari
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 13.29 Lakhs
|Range
|315-421 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|14.5 to 16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-