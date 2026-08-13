In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch
|Virtus
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 5.59 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 to 20 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3