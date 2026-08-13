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Tata Punch vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch Yaris
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 5.59 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage18 to 20 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders34

Filters
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Punch Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Left Side View
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Revotron1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3250 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock AbsorberTorsion beam with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Length
3876 mm4425
Ground Clearance
193 mm-
Wheelbase
2445 mm2550
Height
1615 mm1495
Width
1742 mm1730
Bootspace
366 litres476
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres42
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
NoElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Speakers
No4
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)4 Star (Latin NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,25,45610,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,0009,16,000
RTO
31,36064,150
Insurance
34,59640,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,44321,959
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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