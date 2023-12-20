Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsPunch vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Tata Punch vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2023 when choosing among the Tata Punch and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Filters
Punch
Tata Punch
Pure MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.9721.12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
86 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
1.2 RevotronK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
702950 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,67,10012,55,041
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,90010,86,000
RTO
35,4461,18,930
Insurance
31,25449,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,33826,975

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tiagonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.6 - 8.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Tiago
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swiftnull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Swift
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Altroz1199.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Altroz

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Safety ratings have been playing a crucial role for cars in India to convince buyers in favour or against those models.
    Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV700: How 5-star GNCAP safety ratings boosted these Indian cars' sales performance
    20 Dec 2023
    Tata Punch seeks to be a confident foray into the densely populated world of sub-compact SUVs in the Indian car market.
    Tata Punch first drive review: Pocket-sized SUV with rocket-sized promises
    13 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its first electric vehicle in India with the introduction of the eVX in 2024. Tata Motors is also expected to launch at least three new EVs, including the electric avatar of its flagship Harrier SUV next year.
    Maruti eVX to Tata Harrier EV: Electric cars India should wait for in 2024
    18 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
    From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Tata Sierra EV is grabbing a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    View all
     