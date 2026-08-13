In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.59 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 to 20 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4