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Tata Punch vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch Rumion
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 5.59 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage18 to 20 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Punch Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Airbags
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Revotron-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3250 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
No-
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil SpringMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock AbsorberTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Length
3876 mm4460 mm
Ground Clearance
193 mm-
Wheelbase
2445 mm2740 mm
Height
1615 mm1690 mm
Width
1742 mm1735 mm
Bootspace
366 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Purifier
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
NoElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)No
Speakers
No-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,25,45611,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,0009,79,000
RTO
31,36081,160
Insurance
34,59651,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,44323,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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