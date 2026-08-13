In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch vs Glanza Comparison