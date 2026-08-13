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Tata Punch vs Toyota Glanza

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch vs Glanza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch Glanza
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 5.59 Lakhs₹ 6.39 Lakhs
Mileage18 to 20 kmpl22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Glanza
Toyota Glanza
E
₹6.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Punch Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Airbags
Taillight
Front Right Side
Front Left Side
Left Side View
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Revotron1.2L VVT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3250 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock AbsorberTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 65 R15
Length
3876 mm3990 mm
Ground Clearance
193 mm-
Wheelbase
2445 mm2520 mm
Height
1615 mm1500 mm
Width
1742 mm1745 mm
Bootspace
366 litres318 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres37 litres
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
NoInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Speakers
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,25,4567,36,803
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,0006,39,300
RTO
31,36059,230
Insurance
34,59637,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,44315,836
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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