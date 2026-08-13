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Tata Punch vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Punch and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch Tigor ev
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 5.59 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-315 km/charge
Mileage18 to 20 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-26 kWh
Engine Capacity1199 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Punch Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Front Left Side
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L RevotronPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3250 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm74 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock AbsorberTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Length
3876 mm3993 mm
Ground Clearance
193 mm172 mm
Wheelbase
2445 mm2450 mm
Height
1615 mm1532 mm
Width
1742 mm1677 mm
Bootspace
366 litres316 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
NoInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Speakers
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,25,45612,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,00012,49,000
RTO
31,36010,730
Insurance
34,59635,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,44327,843
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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