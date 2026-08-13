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HomeCompare CarsPunch vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Tata Punch vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Punch and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 5.59 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250-315 km/charge
Mileage18 to 20 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kWh
Engine Capacity1199 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Punch Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L RevotronPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3250 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil SpringIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock AbsorberRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 65 R14
Length
3876 mm3769 mm
Ground Clearance
193 mm-
Wheelbase
2445 mm2400 mm
Height
1615 mm1536 mm
Width
1742 mm1677 mm
Bootspace
366 litres240 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyNo
Adjustable ORVM
NoInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Speakers
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,25,4568,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,0007,99,000
RTO
31,3609,000
Insurance
34,59636,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,44318,153
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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