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HomeCompare CarsPunch vs Safari [2021-2023]

Tata Punch vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch Safari [2021-2023]
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 5.59 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Mileage18 to 20 kmpl14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Punch Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Revotron2.0 L Kryotec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3250 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
NoSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16235 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock AbsorberSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16235 / 70 R16
Length
3876 mm4661
Ground Clearance
193 mm205
Wheelbase
2445 mm2741
Height
1615 mm1786
Width
1742 mm1894
Bootspace
366 litres447
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres50
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Purifier
No-
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Cruise Control
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
NoInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Speakers
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,25,45617,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,00014,99,400
RTO
31,3601,94,375
Insurance
34,59673,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,44337,990
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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