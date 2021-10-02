Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsPunch vs Safari [2021-2023]

Tata Punch vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Tata Punch and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Punch
Tata Punch
Pure MT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Revotron2.0 L Kryotec
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
702807
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.9716.14
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
86 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,14,68817,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
5,49,00014,99,400
RTO
30,9601,94,375
Insurance
34,22873,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,21237,990

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tiagonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic4.7 - 7.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Tiago
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swiftnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Swift
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Altroz1199.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual5.44 - 9.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch vs Altroz

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars